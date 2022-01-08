Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Top Valued Player, With Manchester City's Phil Foden And Borussia Dortmund Pair Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham Making The Top Ten

According to a study, Real Madrid talent Vinicius Junior has been name has the most valued player in European's top five leagues. Other players to make the list are Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.

European football is currently full of top talent and with the increase of financial status in the game, the best are worth at least double of what a player such as Zinedine Zidane went for just 20 years ago.

Money has taken over football and makes it easier for small clubs to become an household name overnight through a rich investment rather than working from the bottom.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The value of players has risen significantly in a matter of a couple of decades, with ridiculous prices being paid for transfers and even more ridiculous fees and wages for agents and players.

In recent years, the power of money and spending has left clubs fall behind very quickly that have not the same desire to spend.

A study by CIES Football Observatory, via ESPN has put Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior at the top of the ten most valued players in Europe's top five leagues, at a staggering 166.4m Euros.

Manchester City star Phil Foden takes second place, with Erling Haaland, Mason Greenwood and Florian Wirtz making up the top five. Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham misses out narrowly on top five at a valued price of 130.1m Euros.

However, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold surprisingly doesn't make the top ten.

Here is the rest of the list:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook