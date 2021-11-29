Swansea City Manager Russell Martin Full Of Praise For Liverpool Loanee Rhys Williams

Swansea City manager Russell Martin spoke positively on Rhys Williams' performance after his sides home defeat to Reading on Saturday.

Russell said: "He has been waiting patiently for his opportunity, working so hard and I'm so proud of him - today he was outstanding, really really top. It was a big test of his character and shows us why he is where he is."

The Welsh defender completed just his second 90 minutes for the Swans since his loan move from Liverpool in the summer, his other came on his debut against Hull City in September.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The manager added: "He has grown a lot, he's matured a lot in a short space of time. He has grown real resilience and is going to go back to Liverpool a better player and person in my opinion.

"That is purely down to him not down to us, his willingness to work and deal with disappointment in the way that he has. Today is a result of all his hard work and his patience and perseverance."

Williams hadn't featured in any of Swansea's six previous league fixtures before Saturday, having not been included in the squad in three of those.

Martin spoke further: "It was disappointing today that we didn't win because i thought Rhys was really good."

Williams will remain at Swansea for the remainder of the season and will be hoping to feature more in the coming months to fight for a place in Jurgen Klopp's plans when he returns to Anfield next year.

