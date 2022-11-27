Takeover Update: Liverpool In Talks With Saudi Arabian And Qatari Consortiums As FSG Sale Closer

Liverpool Football Club's future has been unknown for the last month since the announcement of Fenway Sports Group revealed their decision to look for investors and a possible full sale of the club.

The American owners took over at Anfield on 6th October 2010 from George Gillett and Tom Hicks, who at the time, left the Reds on the brink of administration.

John Henry and FSG came in and took over the Merseyside club at the right time. They then went on to bring then Borussia Dortmund manager, Jurgen Klopp.

IMAGO / PA Images

Since then, the club have gone on to win its first Premier League title alongside a Champions League. Adding a Cup double last season takes it to four major trophies in the FSG era. The club did also win a World Club trophy and a charity shield during this time.

However, it hasn't all gone plain sailing in the last 12 years. FSG have attempted to brand the word 'Liverpool', create a European Super League, hike up ticket prices, put staff on furlough, and have failed to provide enough funds for transfers.

Although there has been a lot to be thankful for of FSG's ownership, the negatives are beginning to outweigh the positives and the self-financially motivated outlook is now holding Liverpool back on the pitch, to the point where the team could go backwards.

New Owners

The FSG era is coming to an end and recent reports claim that it is closer than people think.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have entered talks with Saudi Arabian and Qatari consortiums to takeover Fenway Sports Group as owners. The sale is of club is potentially £3bn, despite FSG reportedly wanting more originally.

The American businessmen are getting the wheels in motion, which suggests that this takeover could be further on than the general public are being told.

Recent reports linking Liverpool with the transfers of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Cody Gakpo add to the increasing potential of new ownership.

Will Liverpool Football Club be under new ownership before the end of the year? Are we set for a busy January transfer window? Things are happening.

