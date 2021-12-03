Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
'Talks Are Ongoing With Club Hopeful Of Agreement' - Liverpool Source On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

Author:

According to a report today, contract talks between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah are ongoing with the club hopeful of agreement.

The 29 year old has been in sensational form this season and has scored 19 goals in all competitions but talks over a new deal seemed to have stalled.

As reported by Football Insider, a Liverpool source has claimed that talks are still progressing with the club hopeful of an agreement. 

The same publication had also stated back in October that FSG were keen to tie up the deal well before the transfer window opens on 1st January 2022.

Mohamed Salah

What Will It Cost To Replace Him?

Former Leeds and Sheffield United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny told Football Insider that it's great news the deal is close and says the club should just give him what he wants because it would cost much more to replace him.

“It’s amazing news that a deal is close.

“What will it cost to replace him? £150million? £200million? He’s priceless.

“If he wants half a million every week, give it to him. It will cost them far more than that to replace him.

“That’s before you even think about this player who might come in.

“Will he score the same amount of goals? Probably not. Then you have to pay him a stupid amount of money as well.

Best Player In The World

Kenny was keen to re-emphasise his point that the Egyptian is simply irreplaceable.

“Salah is the best player in the world, for me, there is no shame in bowing to demands.

“If Liverpool want to win the Premier League and the Champions League, pay the man what he wants before he goes elsewhere.”

Liverpool fans will be excited to see the latest update and will be keen to see the deal tied up well ahead of the transfer window re-opening.

Mohamed Salah
