'That's How Dynasties Are Built' - Stan Collymore On Why Mohamed Salah Should Mentor Liverpool Youngster

Stan Collymore believes that Mohamed Salah should act as a mentor for Liverpool's new teenage talent Fabio Carvalho.

The Portuguese youngster officially joined the Reds from Fulham last week, for a fee of around £7million.

Carvalho made 18 goals contributions in 36 Championship matches for the Cottagers last term, and was a key part of their promotion success.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, speaking to the Mirror, Collymore said: "Liverpool have a huge opportunity now to give Fabio Carvalho a clear pathway to become Salah’s replacement in three years by letting him learn from the master himself.

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

"If Liverpool are adamant he stays with the first-team group then the best way is to have Salah mentor him so the master can eventually give way to the pupil.

"Salah is at the top of his game and he won’t fear anyone. So Liverpool should give him some real responsibility, which players love, to help and guide a youngster, and all of a sudden that conveyor belt of yesteryear will be back creating the Red Machine of today. That’s how dynasties are built."

Salah recently put pen to paper on a new three-year deal on Merseyside, by which time Carvalho will be 22, and potentially ready to play a star role in this Reds juggernaut.

Collymore added: "Look, no one is saying Carvalho is automatically going to be the next Mo Salah, but with Salah’s guidance he certainly stands a better chance of getting closer to that level than he will without it."

