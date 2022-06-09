Skip to main content
'The Best Choice For My Future' - Liverpool And England Talent On His Reds Departure

Elijah Dixon-Bonner believes that now is the right time for the 21-year-old to leave Liverpool. The club confirmed on their Twitter page that the midfielder will depart when his contract expires at the end of June.

Dixon-Bonner played two times for Jurgen Klopp's side, against Shrewsbury and Preston North End in last seasons FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively - the Reds won both competitions as they completed a domestic cup double.

The man from Essex began his youth career at Arsenal, before he moved to the Merseyside club in 2015, and eventually signed his first professional contract in February 2018.

Via Twitter, Dixon-Bonner posted: "The time I have spent at Liverpool Football Club has been special... The time has come where I believe the best choice for my future is to move on.

"I would like to thank the fans for the immense support I have received throughout my time of being a Liverpool player. You guys are so unique and the moments we have shared together I will cherish for the rest of my life.

"I love you all. What a journey it has been. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

It is unclear where the talented midfielders future lies, he has spent time on trial at Portsmouth in the past, therefore a move to Pompey could be on the cards.

