The Best FIFA Awards 2021 - Where To Watch / Live Stream - Messi, Salah Or Lewandowski?
The Best FIFA Awards for 2021 will take place on Monday evening and we can bring you the details of where and when to watch the ceremony.
The awards will recognise the achievements of those at the very top of the game and will take place at FIFA HQ in Zurich, Switzerland.
Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas will host the ceremony from 6pm UK time.
Shortlists for the awards to be presented in each category can be found here.
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper
What Time Are The Awards?
United Kingdom
The awards start at 6:00pm UK time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 1:00pm ET
Pacific time: 10:00am PT
Central time: 12:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:30 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 04:00 AEST
Where Can You Watch / Live Stream?
From 6pm UK time, the event can be streamed live on FIFA.com and the FIFA YouTube channel.
