The Best FIFA Awards 2021 - Where To Watch / Live Stream - Messi, Salah Or Lewandowski?

The Best FIFA Awards for 2021 will take place on Monday evening and we can bring you the details of where and when to watch the ceremony.

The awards will recognise the achievements of those at the very top of the game and will take place at FIFA HQ in Zurich, Switzerland.

Reshmin Chowdhury and Jermaine Jenas will host the ceremony from 6pm UK time.

FIFA Best Awards

Shortlists for the awards to be presented in each category can be found here.

The Best FIFA Women’s Player 

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

FIFA Puskás Award

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

FIFA Fan Award

FIFA Fair Play Award

What Time Are The Awards?

United Kingdom

The awards start at 6:00pm UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 1:00pm ET

Pacific time: 10:00am PT

Central time: 12:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 04:00 AEST

Where Can You Watch / Live Stream?

From 6pm UK time, the event can be streamed live on FIFA.com and the FIFA YouTube channel

