UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final And Semi-Final Draw: Qualified Teams Include Barcelona And Rangers

The Europa League is down to the last eight teams and this year it includes some big names. Tonight’s matches saw the likes of Barcelona and Rangers progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Qualified teams from last 16 round include Barcelona coming through a tough second leg away to Galatasaray and Rangers hammering Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

Premier League's West Ham get a huge result against Europa League royalty in Sevilla, beating them in extra-time to see their name go into tomorrow’s draw. 

 Could we see an all British tie in the next round or will West Ham or Rangers have to face the mighty Barcelona?

Europa League Trophy

Quarter-Final teams

  • Barcelona  Spain
  • Braga  Portugal
  • Rangers  Scotland
  • Atalanta  Italy
  • Eintracht Frankfurt  Germany
  • Lyon  France
  • RB Leipzig  Germany
  • West Ham  England
When Is The Draw?

 The draw will take place at 12pm (GMT) on Friday, 18th March at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

Where Can I Watch The Draw?

You can find out information on where to watch the draw here

