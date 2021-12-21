Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
'The Kind Of Player You Have To Slow Down' - Pep Lijnders Provides Update On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

Ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter final at Anfield against Leicester, Pep Lijnders has been speaking to media and provided an update on Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson.

Lijnders has taken up the pre match media duties ahead of Carabao Cup matches instead of manager Jurgen Klopp this season and spoke eloquently about a number of issues.

Henderson missed the 2-2 draw against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday after falling ill on the day of the match.

Jordan Henderson

The 31 year old's illness was not Covid-19 related however and despite having symptoms was put down to a cold.

It seems however that his condition has improved over the past couple of days as Lijnders explained that he is itching to get back to training.

"Jordan is Jordan. 

"He called yesterday already to train again! 

"He pushes himself immediately. This is the kind of player you have to slow down."

There is no doubt it was a huge blow to lose Henderson on the day of the match against Spurs especially considering the 'suspected' positive tests of fellow midfielders Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones.

He is unlikely to be rushed back for the game against Brendan Rodgers' team with Sunday's Boxing Day clash against Leeds United at Anfield taking priority.

