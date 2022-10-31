'The Most Important Thing Is That You Get Through' - Jurgen Klopp Happy With European Form

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool begin November with a home game against Napoli to see off the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Both sides have already qualified for the last-16.

The only thing to play for is the possibility that Liverpool beat Napoli by four goals to finish top of the group - which suggests they may receive an easier opponent in the last-16. Jurgen Klopp was asked aside from this, whether his team had a point to prove against his Italian opposition.

"Point to prove? I’m not sure... look in a Champions League group stage the most important thing is that you get through it and that you get qualified for the knockout stages, for the last 16, and that's what we did.

"So, from here we go. It's a football game, it's worldwide broadcasted, we have a full Anfield Road, so that means we have to put a proper shift in and that's what we will do, but for that we need to have the players who have the physical possibilities to do that and that's what I don’t know in the moment who that will be."

Jurgen Klopp also stressed the importance of missing key players when coming up against a "well-tuned" side such as Napoli.

"That's what I'm thinking about and then when I know who we can and will line up then I think about the possible outcome, or whatever, or what we have to do in the specific moments, which system we can play or have to play and all these kind of things.

"But again, we play against a team who is really pretty well-tuned. Everybody knows exactly what they are doing and can see.

"They are straightforward, they defend together, the counter-attacks are really good and they play some good stuff.

"That's what we think about and not the first game against Napoli, what we have to put right and all these kinds of things.

"It's a challenge but that’s fine, no problem with that. Yeah, about how I start thinking after the press conference."

