'The Next Step' - Liverpool Under-21's Coach On Paul Glatzel's Future

Liverpool Under-21's coach Barry Lewtas believes another loan move may be the best option for young striker Paul Glatzel next season.

The German forward spent last term on loan at Tranmere Rovers, but hamstring injury issues have halted his pre-season preparations.

Glatzel hasn't featured in any of the young Reds friendly matches over the last month, and following their victory over Kidderminster Harriers on Friday, Lewtas updated fans on the 21-year-olds situation.

"At the moment, he has been training a little bit and doing a bit of fitness work, we will see where we are with that one. Paul is still a Liverpool player," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"He picked up an injury at the end of last season, so it is about making sure he is ready to go when he is right."

Paul Glatzel

Paul Glatzel training for Tranmere Rovers

In 16 League Two matches for the Super White Army last term, Glatzel netted four times and made two assists.

His stellar reputation as a goalscorer began back when he was a teenager, and netted 29 times in 34 matches for the Reds Academy side.

However, over the last four years, he hasn't broken onto the first team scene as many expected, and time may be running out for the German to secure a future on Merseyside.

Lewtas continued: "If the right opportunity comes, we will certainly be trying to get boys where we think they are best fitted.

"For some of our boys, a loan probably is the next step so it is making sure we get the right move for them."

