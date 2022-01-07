Skip to main content
Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

The three man shortlist for the 2021 Best FIFA Men's Player award was revealed on Friday.

FIFA Best Awards

As per FIFA.com, the award recognises the most outstanding player in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Player is given to the most outstanding player in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and last year's winner was Bayern Munich's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski.

Read More

Liverpool announced on Friday that Mohamed Salah had made the three man shortlist for the award and he has been joined by Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Lionel Messi
Robert Lewandowski

The eight players to miss out from the original eleven shortlisted are:

  • Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
  • Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
  • Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
  • Jorginho (Chelsea)
  • N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
  • Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

The winner will be revealed during the ceremony in Zurich on 17th January 2022.

