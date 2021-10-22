'They Want Salah To Sign, More Than New Players' - Romano on FSG's And Liverpool's Priority

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that FSG and Liverpool are prioritising the contract extension of Mohamed Salah over signing new players.

Whilst the news that the club see Salah's contract as the priority is good as they must feel there is deal to be done, Reds fans will also be keen to see inroads made on the transfer front come January.

Salah Deal The Priority

The transfer guru was speaking on his Here We Go podcast when he indicated that the focus was very much on the Egyptian at the moment.

“Liverpool are really focusing on Salah. They want Salah to sign a new deal, more than signing new players. They want Salah to sign a new deal before they try to sign new players in January or next summer.”

What Do We Think We Know About Salah's Contract Situation?

The 29 year old's current contract is due to expire in June 2023 so has just under two years left to run.

Salah who is keen to stay and build on his legacy is rumoured to be asking for a salary of close to £400k per week which would mean a significant shift in the wage structure at Anfield.

The main concern therefore for FSG before approving this as an exception would be the impact on the other world class players they have at the club.

LFCTR Verdict

It feels like with the amount of publicity this is getting and Salah speaking openly in the press about the situation that this is closing in on a resolution.

The form of the striker of late has led to many claiming that he is currently the best player in the world and Liverpool losing him would seem unthinkable.

