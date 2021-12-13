Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
'They're Worse Than Us' - Fans React To Liverpool And Inter Milan Draw In Champions League

Author:

After the Champions League draw on Monday, fans have taken to social media to have their say on the round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Inter Milan.

There was controversy as the initial draw in which Liverpool had been paired with RB Salzburg was declared void due to a technical error and a re-draw announced.

As the teams were drawn out for the second time, another trip to the San Siro beckoned as the Reds were picked to play the reigning Serie A champions.

It promises to be a monumental Champions League clash and fans took to Twitter to have their say on the tie.

'AC Milán fan here They're worse than us, humble them with a 5:0 and send them out, thank you European royalty'

'It doesn't matter who is our opponent. We will beat them all.'

'Think I’d rather play inter than Salzburg tbh, Italian football is awful right now, happy with that draw'

'Keep Barella and Lautaro quiet and we should beat them comfortably.'

Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan
