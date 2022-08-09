Skip to main content

Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury

After reports emerged suggesting Liverpool could be without midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, for up-to six weeks, LFCTR take a look at the games he could miss during that period.

Thiago

The Spanish international pulled up with the injury just after halftime in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Fulham at the weekend.

The news that the 31-year-old could be out for such a long period will come as another huge blow to manager Jurgen Klopp who is also missing Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the forseeable future.

Here are the games Thiago could miss if he is out for the full six week period:

Premier League

15th August          Crystal Palace (h)   

22nd August         Manchester United (a)

27th August          Bournemouth (h)   

31st August           Newcastle United (h)

3rd September      Everton (a) 

10th September    Wolves (h)

18th September    Chelsea (a) 

UEFA Champions League

6/7 September      Matchday 1

13/14 September   Matchday 2

Thiago Alcantara

LFCTR Verdict

All focus is now on the club to see whether they will make a move before the transfer window closes.

It seems though that they will only look to bring someone in if they can find the right player for the long term and will not opt for a ‘stop-gap’ signing.

