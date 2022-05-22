Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gives Worrying Update Ahead Of Champions League Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a worrying injury update on midfielder Thiago Alcantara after his team just missed out on the title at Anfield on Sunday.

Despite winning 3-1 at Anfield against Wolves, it was not quite enough as Manchester City staged an incredible comeback after being two down to win 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Just before half-time, Thiago, who had created the equaliser for Sadio Mane with a sensational backheel left the pitch after picking up a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game Klopp gave a worrying update for Liverpool supporters who will be desperate for the diminutive playmaker to be fit for the final.

Should Thiago miss the final in Paris, it will be a huge blow to Klopp and Liverpool as he has been hugely influential over the past few months and they would have benefited from his experience against a wily Real Madrid team.

