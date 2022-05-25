Thiago Alcantara Injury News: Jurgen Klopp Offers Hope That Liverpool Midfielder Will Make Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has issued a surprisingly positive update in respect of the fitness of midfielder Thiago Alcantara ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 31-year-old left the pitch in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolves just before half-time with an achilles issue and Reds fans were fearing the worst with just six days recovery time.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com however, Klopp was quite upbeat about the chances of the Spanish international making the game.

“I only met him now inside… a good chance. So he will be training this afternoon.

“He did some stuff this morning, it was not planned that he was doing this session with the players. In the moment, it looks like he can be part of training tomorrow. That would be pretty helpful obviously and then we go from there.

“It’s surprisingly good. After the game (on Sunday) I was not really positive about it but we got news then that night already that it doesn’t look that bad and from there we went. Now we will see.

“I can imagine everybody thinks now, ‘Three days before a game, cannot train…’ But we just have to be sure we do the right stuff in the right moment and that’s what we try.”

There was more positive news for Klopp and Liverpool as Fabinho and Joe Gomez who have both been missing through injury also returned to full training on Wednesday.

