Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Thiago Alcantara Praises Liverpool And England Ace

Thiago Alcantara has claimed that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is 'one of the best midfielders' that he has ever played with. Henderson recently celebrated his 11th year anniversary at the club, after he moved for £20million from Sunderland in 2011, when he was just 20 years old.

The skipper struggled at the Reds initially, and was almost shipped off in a swap deal for Clint Dempsey just a year after his arrival on Merseyside. But, the midfielder wanted to fight for his place in the side, which looking back was certainly the correct decision.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, while talking about Henderson, Thiago said: "He brings to us this intensity that the team needs at some points of the game. He’s intense the whole game... He’s one of the best midfield players I’ve played with in my life."

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson lifting the FA Cup

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thiago has spent time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, as well as representing his national side for over 10 years so far. He has played with the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Busquets along the way. Therefore, for the Spaniard to select Henderson in the same bracket shows how vital he is to the Reds.

Although the veteran may not have the natural ability and the talent of some of the other midfielder listed, the energy, leadership and motivation that he brings to the dressing room, both on and off the pitch is what makes him such a valued and important asset to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Christian Pulisic Timo Werner
Transfers

'If Anyone Could....It's Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea Striker

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Ex-Liverpool And Spain Defender Urges Move For Arsenal Star

By Joe Dixon24 minutes ago
Rodrygo Vinicus Jr
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Submit 'Informal Offer' To Real Madrid For Brazilian Forward - Sizeable Fee On The Table

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

'I Think Jurgen Klopp Lost Him' - States Pundit On Why He Believes Sadio Mane Left Liverpool

By Rowan Lee9 hours ago
Liverpool
Transfers

'It's Another Brilliant Piece Of Business' - Former Player On The Latest Smart Play From Liverpool In The Transfer Market

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Porto Expecting Otavio Bid From Liverpool Next Week

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Chelsea Target Hands In Transfer Request

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
AXA Training Centre
Articles

Mohamed Salah & Darwin Nunez Show Off Incredible Physiques Ahead Of Liverpool Pre-Season Training

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago