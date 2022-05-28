Skip to main content
Thiago Alcantara Starts For Liverpool In UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Thiago Alcantara is set to start for Liverpool tonight as they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final.

The Spanish midfielder was initially an injury doubt for the game as he limped off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season.

Many Liverpool fans worried about the absence of Thiago so the news he is okay and set to start will come as a relief.

Thiago Alcantara

The Spaniard has been world-class for Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich in 2020, being a key part of the side that beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Also returning to the side is Fabinho, who is key to the balance of the side. The midfielder has been out of the side with injury since the aforementioned final with Chelsea where he suffered a hamstring injury.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

