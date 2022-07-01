'This Is His Club Now' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

After Liverpool announced that Mohamed Salah had signed a new contract at the club, Jurgen Klopp has registered his delight about the news.

The Egyptian has signed a new long-term deal at the club after months of contract negotiations much to the delight of Liverpool supporters.

Klopp gave his reaction to Liverpoolfc.com and was keen to praise the Anfield hierarchy for getting the deal done.

“This is a special treat for our supporters to enjoy their weekend even more. I’m sure there will be some celebrations for this news tonight.

“Really pleased – really, really pleased. It’s the best decision for us and best decision for him. He belongs with us I think. This is his club now.

“Of course it has taken a little time but that’s absolutely OK and the best things are always worth waiting for anyway. Mo is one of the best players in the world; it’s only normal there are things to sort when you are at his level. So big credit to Julian Ward and Mike Gordon for guiding us to this destination."

Klopp also had a word of warning for Liverpool's rivals as the German explained he thinks Salah's best years are ahead of him.

“I have no doubt Mo’s best years are still to come. And that’s saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend.

“Fitness-wise, he’s a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards. His ability and his skill level gets higher each season, and his decision-making has gone to another level also.

“He is adored by his teammates. As coaches we know we work with someone special. And the supporters have crowned him a king. So, very cool.

“It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together.”

After losing Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Reds fans were desperate for this news and can now rest easy that Salah will stay at Anfield beyond the end of next season.

