Three Post World Cup Premier League Matches Rescheduled For Liverpool FC

IMAGO / Antonio Balasco

With an already congested Premier League schedule, Champions League games and two domestic cups it was not unexpected to see three matches immediately after the World Cup rescheduled for Liverpool. Here are the expected changes.

Liverpool's long run in all three domestic and European cups last year meant that they played in every possible match available to a Premier League side. This has clearly left the squad exhausted as their tumultuous start to this season will attest to.

With only four wins in 11 Premier League games it's been the worst start to a season under Jurgen Klopp's management. 

The Champions League has fared significantly better with the Reds winning 3 out of 4 matches. A win or draw against Ajax on Wednesday will see them advance to the knockout stages.

Mo Salah v Ajax

Liverpool Ajax Mohamed Salah Calvin Bassey

The introduction of the first EFL Cup games on November 9th will mean that the club will play twice a week from now until the World Cup which kicks off November 20th and ends on December 18th just eight days prior to their next Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Due to injuries, not being selected for the team and their International teams simply not qualifying several key players will get a much-needed rest, such as Mohamed SalahLuis DiazDiogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara to name a few.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota

Here are the three Premier League games and their rescheduled times.

New fixture details are listed below (all kick-off times GMT).

  • Aston Villa v Liverpool: Monday December 26 (5.30pm, Amazon Prime Video, (USA Network (US).
  • Liverpool v Leicester City: Friday December 30 (8pm, Sky Sports). (Peacock US)
  • Brentford v Liverpool: Monday January 2 (5.30pm, Sky Sports) USA Network (US)

Only the game times for each of these games but a late game always gives a team time to rest and prepare for the upcoming challenge.

