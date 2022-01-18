'Title Charge' - Fans React As Harvey Elliott Returns To Full Training For Liverpool
After footage was shown of midfielder Harvey Elliott returning to full training for Liverpool, fans have taken to social media to show their delight at the news.
The 18 year old has been undertaking lengthy rehab after he dislocated his ankle against Leeds United back in September.
It was a cruel blow to Elliott who had impressed so much during his loan at Blackburn Rovers and in pre season that he had forced himself into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.
The return of the player will be a welcome boost to Klopp who is already missing a number of players through injury and the AFCON tournament.
As the footage broke on Twitter, fans could not hold their delight at the return of their young superstar.
'Second half of the season we’re doing a title charge'
Read More
'Get in welcome back Harvey'
'Refreshing seeing Elliott back, still doesn't change the fact that we need to sign an attacker this January'
'Time to run the midfield with Gavi next year lad'
'Like a new signing!'
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
- Reports: Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer
- Breaking: Robert Lewandowski Of Bayern Munich Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021
- Report: EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal And Liverpool Postponement Possibility
- 'It's Like A Family' - Jurgen Klopp On His Love For Liverpool As He Reaches His 350th Game For The Club
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook