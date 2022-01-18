Skip to main content
'Title Charge' - Fans React As Harvey Elliott Returns To Full Training For Liverpool

After footage was shown of midfielder Harvey Elliott returning to full training for Liverpool, fans have taken to social media to show their delight at the news.

Harvey Elliott

The 18 year old has been undertaking lengthy rehab after he dislocated his ankle against Leeds United back in September.

It was a cruel blow to Elliott who had impressed so much during his loan at Blackburn Rovers and in pre season that he had forced himself into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

The return of the player will be a welcome boost to Klopp who is already missing a number of players through injury and the AFCON tournament.

As the footage broke on Twitter, fans could not hold their delight at the return of their young superstar.

'Second half of the season we’re doing a title charge'

Read More

'Get in welcome back Harvey'

'Refreshing seeing Elliott back, still doesn't change the fact that we need to sign an attacker this January'

'Time to run the midfield with Gavi next year lad'

'Like a new signing!'

