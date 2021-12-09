Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League Match With Brighton Postponed Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash with Brighton at the weekend has been postponed due to the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The London club's UEFA Conference League match with French club Rennes scheduled on Thursday was postponed on Wednesday evening due to the number of positive cases impacting players and staff.

A statement from the club was issued on Thursday evening confirming the postponement of the match at Brighton.

"We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon (Thursday).

"The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

"The Club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

"As with our other affected fixture, against Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League, we shall update supporters with more information as soon as it is available.

"We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.

"We should also like to thank both clubs for their understanding during these challenging times."

There are no set Premier League rules in respect of the number of players and staff that need to be missing before a postponement is considered. Instead the Premier League review each particular scenario on a case by case basis.

