Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Blow For Liverpool With Manchester City Clash Around The Corner, Player Out For 'Weeks'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has broken the news that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up a hamstring injury and will be out for 'weeks'.

The England international has been in sensational form for the Reds this season contributing 17 assists and scoring two goals in all competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford

Klopp broke the bad news to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) and when quizzed whether his playmaker would be missing for weeks said "yes".

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well - no good news, we will see how long that takes.”

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

In terms of who may fill in for Alexander-Arnold during his absence, Klopp mentioned possible opportunities for James Milner and Joe Gomez, but did not rule out a change of system.

“[It’s] tricky, now we will see how long it will take but of course it’s… to replace Trent is difficult, but possible.

“We always did it. We have Millie when he is then not ill anymore, we have obviously Joe and, theoretically, we can change system as well, so we have these kinds of things.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We have a couple of options. You are right, [he’s] very influential. But if you have a look in the past when Millie had to step in, he did incredibly well. Incredibly well."

James MIlner
Joe Gomez

Milner has been missing through illness and it's unclear whether he will be ready to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday which could also bring youngster Conor Bradley into contention.

“He just has to be available, then that’s fine. But what we do or how Millie will be for Sunday, I don’t know at the moment.

“If not, then maybe we have a very young solution, which is fine as well or Joey as well. We will have a look.

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent, to be honest, that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement.”

As well as missing the clash with Forest, Alexander-Arnold has been withdrawn from the England squad and now faces a race against time for the Champions League quarter-final and crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City on April 10th.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Thiago Alcantara Trent Alexander-Arnold Fabinho
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forrest vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-up | FA Cup | Joe Gomez In For Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold At RB? Takumi Minamino To Start?

By Julian Prahalathan14 minutes ago
Gavi
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | El Clasico | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Gary Neville
Quotes

Humble Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Chooses To Work For Liverpool Over The UK Government

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Arsene Wenger
News

Report: Arsene Wenger Serious About PSG Job, If Mauricio Pochettino Goes To Manchester United

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Premier League
Quotes

Premier League Star Slams Liverpool Coach, As He Sets Up Workshop In Norway For ‘Greed’

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Offer For European Striker Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal

By Damon Carr16 hours ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Transfers

Report: AS Monaco's Djani Tchouaméni Eyeing Premier League Move, With Liverpool Firmly In Frame

By Sam Patterson17 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago