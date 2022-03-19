Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Blow For Liverpool With Manchester City Clash Around The Corner, Player Out For 'Weeks'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has broken the news that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has picked up a hamstring injury and will be out for 'weeks'.

The England international has been in sensational form for the Reds this season contributing 17 assists and scoring two goals in all competitions.

Klopp broke the bad news to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com) and when quizzed whether his playmaker would be missing for weeks said "yes".

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well - no good news, we will see how long that takes.”

In terms of who may fill in for Alexander-Arnold during his absence, Klopp mentioned possible opportunities for James Milner and Joe Gomez, but did not rule out a change of system.

“[It’s] tricky, now we will see how long it will take but of course it’s… to replace Trent is difficult, but possible.

“We always did it. We have Millie when he is then not ill anymore, we have obviously Joe and, theoretically, we can change system as well, so we have these kinds of things.

“We have a couple of options. You are right, [he’s] very influential. But if you have a look in the past when Millie had to step in, he did incredibly well. Incredibly well."

Milner has been missing through illness and it's unclear whether he will be ready to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday which could also bring youngster Conor Bradley into contention.

“He just has to be available, then that’s fine. But what we do or how Millie will be for Sunday, I don’t know at the moment.

“If not, then maybe we have a very young solution, which is fine as well or Joey as well. We will have a look.

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent, to be honest, that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement.”

As well as missing the clash with Forest, Alexander-Arnold has been withdrawn from the England squad and now faces a race against time for the Champions League quarter-final and crucial Premier League clash with Manchester City on April 10th.

