Trent Alexander-Arnold Left Out Of England Squad To Face Germany

Gareth Southgate has omitted a number of players out of his matchday squad to play Germany on Monday evening, including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Since making his England debut back in 2018, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 17/58 total games. During this time, he has provided over 60 assists in Liverpool colours as well. Gareth Southgate has not included him, yet again.

It is understood, as per The Athletic, that Alexander-Arnold is fully fit and has been training to full capacity with the rest of the England squad. The news is particularly baffling as the Liverpool man wasn't included to any extent against Italy.

England lacked creativity in their last game, which saw them relegated to League B in the UEFA Nations League, and serious questions are being asked over Gareth Southgate's legitimacy as England manager.

The news comes alongside more players who will not be given a chance to prove themselves in Monday night's game against Germany.

James Ward-Prowse, Fikayo Tomori and Jarrod Bowen have also been left out. With England's defensive dysfunctions shaping a poor year's results in both friendlies and the UEFA Nations League, it comes as a surprise that Fikayo Tomori hasn't been included, as he has impressed at AC Milan.

Three right-backs have been chosen in the squad to play Germany tonight; Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier. With England already languishing bottom of the table and relegated to League B, you wonder why Gareth Southgate wouldn't want to try something different before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in a couple of months' time.

