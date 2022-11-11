Twitter Reacts To Liverpool Drawing Manchester City In The Carabao Cup Round Of 16

Liverpool will likely have the upper hand for their next Carabao Cup match against Manchester City coming off the back of a World Cup as they have far fewer players attending.

Manchester City will be sending a total of 16 players to Qatar this month and Liverpool less than half of that with seven.

The Sky Blues star striker Erling Haaland will not be attending but Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will be. Depending on how far Uruguay go in the competition Nunez might not be available for the December 20th fixture.

Darwin Nunez Will Play For Uruguay In The World Cup IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Despite the possibility of missing players, it's still a mouthwatering match-up. Liverpool are the current title holders and will be hoping to fend off a City team hell-bent on revenge after losing to Liverpool in both the Community Shield and their only Premier League game this season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news with most people agreeing that the timing of the draw favors Liverpool more than City.

Liverpool face Southampton tomorrow in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. Liverpool are just seven points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham and have a game in hand.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |