Skip to main content
Twitter Reacts To Liverpool Drawing Manchester City In The Carabao Cup Round Of 16

IMAGO / Action Plus

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool Drawing Manchester City In The Carabao Cup Round Of 16

Twitter was set ablaze after the draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 was completed and Liverpool drew an away visit to the Etihad to face a fourth-round tie with eight-time champions Manchester City.

Liverpool will likely have the upper hand for their next Carabao Cup match against Manchester City coming off the back of a World Cup as they have far fewer players attending.

Manchester City will be sending a total of 16 players to Qatar this month and Liverpool less than half of that with seven.

The Sky Blues star striker Erling Haaland will not be attending but Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will be. Depending on how far Uruguay go in the competition Nunez might not be available for the December 20th fixture.

Darwin Nunez Will Play For Uruguay In The World Cup

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the possibility of missing players, it's still a mouthwatering match-up. Liverpool are the current title holders and will be hoping to fend off a City team hell-bent on revenge after losing to Liverpool in both the Community Shield and their only Premier League game this season. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news with most people agreeing that the timing of the draw favors Liverpool more than City.

Liverpool face Southampton tomorrow in their final Premier League game before the World Cup. Liverpool are just seven points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham and have a game in hand. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
Articles

Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw

By Sam Jones
Steve Ballmer
Articles

Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC

By Matty Orme
Arsenal Emirates Stadium
Transfers

Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target

By Damon Carr
Aguero
Quotes

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Isn't Counting Liverpool Out Of The Title Race

By Alex Caddick
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Match Report: Liverpool 0-0 Derby County (3-2 pens) - Young Reds Scrape Through

By Jim Nichol-Turner
RedBird Owner Gerry Cardinale
News

REPORT: Could RedBird Make A Full Investment In Liverpool?

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Derby County Liverpool Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Derby County EFL Cup Round 3

By Owen Cummings