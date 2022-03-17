Skip to main content
England Squad Confirmed: Gareth Southgate Picks Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold And Jordan Henderson, Plus Two Huge Stars Miss Out

England's squad for the upcoming international matches has been confirmed, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson both being picked by Gareth Southgate. However, Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fail to make the cut. 

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gareth Southgate has once again caused a stir among England fans, regarding some of his ‘favourite’ choices retaining their place in the national squad, despite not being on form. 

Players such as Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish are all included in the 25-man squad to face both Switzerland and Ivory Coast. All three have been off form for most of the season, but have been given the opportunity by Southgate over more deserved others. 

The England manager regularly chooses the same players over others that are in form, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is the perfect example of that, failing to make the right-back spot on many occasion. 

This time around, Southgate has omitted both Manchester United’s Jason Sancho and AC Milan’s Tomori, despite their excellent performances in recent months. These decisions have somewhat angered England supporters, leaving them baffled. Alternatively, Marcus Rashford being left out comes as no surprise. 

Other players to make the 25-man squad include possible Liverpool signing Jude Bellingham and well-earnt places for both Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher and Arsenal’s Ben White. 

Full squad here:

