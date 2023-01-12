Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

Liverpool academy product Tyler Morton has signed a new long-term extension at the club following his exceptional form for Blackburn Rovers on loan.

The midfielder made his debut for Jurgen Klopp's side last season, impressing across numerous cup and league appearances.

"I'm absolutely buzzing. The little dream is coming true, so I couldn't be happier.

"I've known for a little while and it's been ongoing, and I couldn't wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at. I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait for the future."

Morton moved to John Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn for the duration of the current campaign last summer and has so far made 28 appearances for the club, featuring in every one of their league fixtures.

He added: "I've been extremely proud of myself for how I've handled the loan so far. Hopefully, I carry that on and take it into the next half of the season.

"I feel like I'm progressing every day and learning new things on and off the pitch. It's a lovely environment to learn and turn myself into a professional – and I think I'm doing that quite well. Hopefully, it sets me up for what's to come in the future."

Morton will be hoping his loan to Rovers - much like Harvey Elliott - can earn him a place fighting for a first-team spot at Anfield.

