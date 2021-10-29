Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Revealed: UEFA Announces 5-Year Club Rankings With Liverpool, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich In Top 3

    Author:

    UEFA has officially announced their 5 year club rankings, and Liverpool are toping the list alongside Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

    The football association uses a special algorithm that takes into account performances in the respective UEFA competitions, as well as their own statistics.

    Chelsea Champions League

    Last year, Chelsea defeated Manchester City 0-1 in the 2020 Champions League final that took place in Porto, giving German manager Thomas Tuchel the very deserved trophy.

    Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the 2019 Champions League final that was hosted in Madrid. 

    While Liverpool was victorious 2-0 in 2018 against English rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Kiev, with goals of Divock Origi and Mohamed Salah.

     A memorable campaign for the Reds after defeating Barcelona 4-3 in aggregate, a semi-final considered one of the biggest comebacks in football history.

    Read More

    All three Champions League winners were located at the very top of UEFA's chart, with Bayern Munich leading the way with a total of 122.000 points, followed by Manchester City with 115.00, and then Liverpool with 111.000.

    Here is a look at the top 20 rankings from UEFA:

    UEFA 5-Year Clubs Ranking

    Uefa.com

    UEFA 2021/22 Club Rankings&nbsp;

    1

    Bayern Munich

    2

    Manchester City

    3

    Liverpool 

    4

    Chelsea

    5

    Barcelona

    6

    Paris Saint-Germain

    7

    Real Madrid

    8

    Juventus

    9

    Manchester United

    10

    Atletico de Madrid

    11

    Sevilla 

    12

    AS Roma

    13

    Tottenham Hotspur

    14

    Arsenal

    15

    FC Porto

    16

    Borussia Dortmund

    17

    Ajax

    18

    FC Shakhtar Donetsk

    19

    RB Leipzig

    20

    RB Salzburg

    Considering the rankings are done over a five year period, it is very interesting to see the likes of FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and even Red Bull Salzburg so high up.

    Jurgen Klopp and his men will try their best to retrieve once again the European trophy, in a season that so far has proven to be very promising.

    Champions League UCL Trophy
