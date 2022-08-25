UEFA Champions League Draw - Live - Who Will Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?
Group A
1 Ajax
2 Liverpool
3 Napoli
4 Rangers
Group B
1 FC Porto
2 Atletico Madrid
3 Bayer Leverkusen
4 Club Brugge
Group C
1 Bayern Munich
2 Barcelona
3 Inter Milan
4 Viktoria Plzen
Group D
1 Eintracht Frankfurt
2 Tottenham Hotspur
3 Sporting CP
4 Marseille
Group E
1 AC Milan
2 Chelsea
3 RB Salzburg
4 Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
1 Real Madrid
2 RB Leipzig
3 Shakhtar Donetsk
4 Celtic
Group G
1 Manchester City
2 Sevilla
3 Borussia Dortmund
4 FC Copenhagen
Group H
1 Paris Saint-Germain
2 Juventus
3 Benfica
4 Maccabi Haifa
5.20pm - a reminder of the pots for the draw.
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund
RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica
Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic
Maccabi Haifa
Viktoria Plzen
Marseille
Rangers
FC Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb
The draw for the UEFA Champions League group qualifying stages is taking place and we can bring you the draw details LIVE.
It was an agonising end to the season for Liverpool as they lost 1-0 in the final in Paris to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid.
Despite dominating the game, they could not get past Thibaut Courtois who was outstanding in helping Los Blancos win their 14th European Cup.
Jurgen Klopp will want to ensure therefore that his team tries to make up for last season's disappointment with another run to the final.
Champions League Group Stages Schedule
Matchday 1 6th/7th September
Matchday 2 13th/14th September
Matchday 3 4th/5th October
Matchday 4 11th/12th October
Matchday 5 25th/26th October
Matchday 6 1st/2nd November
When Is The Draw?
This season's draw for the group stages will take place on Thursday from 5pm BST in Istanbul, Turkey which is where the final will be hosted.
How Can I Watch/Stream The Draw?
In the UK, the draw can be watched from 5pm on BT Sport.
For international viewers, the draw can also be watched on UEFA’s YouTube channel.
