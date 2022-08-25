UEFA Champions League Draw - Liverpool To Face Ajax, Napoli & Rangers

Liverpool have been drawn against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages.

The four teams were pitted against each other in Group A when the draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

Liverpool have faced both Ajax and Napoli over recent seasons and will also be looking forward to a mouthwatering clash against Rangers.

Rivals Manchester City have been drawn against Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Copenhagen in Group G.

Chelsea will face Serie A champions AC Milan, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP, and Marseille in Group D.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can shake off their early season poor form to have another run to the final in Istanbul.

Champions League Group Stages Schedule

Matchday 1 6th/7th September

Matchday 2 13th/14th September

Matchday 3 4th/5th October

Matchday 4 11th/12th October

Matchday 5 25th/26th October

Matchday 6 1st/2nd November

