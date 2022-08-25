UEFA Champions League Draw - Liverpool To Face Ajax, Napoli & Rangers
Liverpool have been drawn against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages.
The four teams were pitted against each other in Group A when the draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday evening.
Liverpool have faced both Ajax and Napoli over recent seasons and will also be looking forward to a mouthwatering clash against Rangers.
Rivals Manchester City have been drawn against Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Copenhagen in Group G.
Chelsea will face Serie A champions AC Milan, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP, and Marseille in Group D.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can shake off their early season poor form to have another run to the final in Istanbul.
Details of the full draw can be found HERE.
Read More
Champions League Group Stages Schedule
Matchday 1 6th/7th September
Matchday 2 13th/14th September
Matchday 3 4th/5th October
Matchday 4 11th/12th October
Matchday 5 25th/26th October
Matchday 6 1st/2nd November
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury
- Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist
- Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League
- Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance
- Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
- Pundit: Liverpool Can Get Deal Done For Inter Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |