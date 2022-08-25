Skip to main content

UEFA Champions League Draw - Liverpool To Face Ajax, Napoli & Rangers

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool have been drawn against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages.

Liverpool Napoli Alisson Arkadiusz Milik

The four teams were pitted against each other in Group A when the draw took place in Istanbul on Thursday evening.

Liverpool have faced both Ajax and Napoli over recent seasons and will also be looking forward to a mouthwatering clash against Rangers.

Rivals Manchester City have been drawn against Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Copenhagen in Group G.

Chelsea will face Serie A champions AC Milan, RB Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb in Group E and Tottenham Hotspur will battle it out with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP, and Marseille in Group D.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can shake off their early season poor form to have another run to the final in Istanbul.

Details of the full draw can be found HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Champions League Group Stages Schedule

Matchday 1 6th/7th September

Matchday 2 13th/14th September

Matchday 3 4th/5th October

Matchday 4 11th/12th October

Matchday 5 25th/26th October

Matchday 6 1st/2nd November

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNapoli

Champions League Trophy
News

Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Group Stages Draw 2022/23

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Draw - Live - Who Will Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Media

UEFA Champions League Draw - When Is It? Where To Watch Or Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Champions League
Articles

Liverpool Draw AC Milan, Shakhtar, Marseille in UEFA Champions League Simulation

By Matt Thielen
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Nigel Reo-Coker Thinks Sadio Mane Will Be a ‘Big Miss’ for Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
Champions League
Opinions

Liverpool And The Champions League Draw - Preferred Opponents And Who To Avoid

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Offer Roberto Firmino Exchange To Secure Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

By Neil Andrew