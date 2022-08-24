UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday in Istanbul and we will take a look at who Liverpool could be drawn against.

Format

Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots but two teams from the same football association/country cannot be drawn together.

This will mean that Liverpool cannot face Manchester City, Chelsea, or Tottenham Hotspur at the group stages.

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool are in pot 2 so could face current holders Real Madrid, Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt or any of the five league champions from Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, and the Netherlands who are all in pot 1.

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Viktoria Plzen

Marseille

TBC*

TBC*

TBC*

The final members of Pot 4 will be decided based on the results of the qualifying matches on Wednesday.

