Skip to main content

UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday in Istanbul and we will take a look at who Liverpool could be drawn against.

Details of when and how you can watch the draw can be found HERE.

Format

Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots but two teams from the same football association/country cannot be drawn together.

This will mean that Liverpool cannot face Manchester City, Chelsea, or Tottenham Hotspur at the group stages.

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool are in pot 2 so could face current holders Real Madrid, Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt or any of the five league champions from Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, and the Netherlands who are all in pot 1.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Viktoria Plzen

Marseille

TBC*

TBC*

TBC*

The final members of Pot 4 will be decided based on the results of the qualifying matches on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool Manchester United Old Trafford Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Paul Scholes Praises Fabio Carvalho After Sub Appearance In Liverpool's Loss To Manchester United

By Damon Carr
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Bid For Arsenal Target Youri Tielemans, Price Could Be Slashed

By Neil Andrew
Jordan Henderson, James Milner
Match Coverage

Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Five Things We Learned | Jurgen Klopp | FSG | Harvey Elliot

By Damon Carr
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew
Leandro Paredes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Leandro Paredes - PSG Midfielder Also Wanted By Juventus

By Neil Andrew
Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
News

Carabao Cup Third-Round Draw - When Is It? Where To Watch Or Stream

By Neil Andrew
Arsenal celebrate
News

Premier League MW3 Round-Up | Liverpool Remain Winless and Arsenal Impress

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Leandro Paredes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In PSG Midfielder Leandro Paredes After Naby Keita Injury

By Neil Andrew