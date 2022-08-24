UEFA Champions League Draw - Who Can Liverpool Face In The Group Stages?
The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stages takes place on Thursday in Istanbul and we will take a look at who Liverpool could be drawn against.
Details of when and how you can watch the draw can be found HERE.
Format
Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots but two teams from the same football association/country cannot be drawn together.
This will mean that Liverpool cannot face Manchester City, Chelsea, or Tottenham Hotspur at the group stages.
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool are in pot 2 so could face current holders Real Madrid, Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt or any of the five league champions from Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, and the Netherlands who are all in pot 1.
Pot 1
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax
Pot 2
Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham Hotspur
Pot 3
Borussia Dortmund
RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting CP
Bayer Leverkusen
Benfica
Pot 4
Club Brugge
Celtic
Maccabi Haifa
Viktoria Plzen
Marseille
TBC*
TBC*
TBC*
The final members of Pot 4 will be decided based on the results of the qualifying matches on Wednesday.
