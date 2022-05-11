Skip to main content
Confirmed: Champions League Final Referee Named For Liverpool And Real Madrid Showdown

The referee for this year’s Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been confirmed. As two of Europe’s biggest and best clubs come together, it is vital that the officials are of the same standard. 

Saturday May 28th, Paris, Champions League Final. The stage doesn’t get any bigger. The players will already be dreaming of the moment they step onto the pitch, the pre-match preparation and listening to the famous anthem as they stand there in pride. 

Champions League Trophy

However it isn’t just the players that will be stood on the pitch and living the dream. The officials that will be in charge of the match on the night will also have every right to enjoy the moment of being in such a huge match. 

Miguel Delaney from The Independent has revealed the referee for the clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Frenchman Clement Turpin will be the man in the middle for European’s biggest stage. 

