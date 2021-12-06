UEFA Champions League Fixtures And Standings - UCL Matchday Six

It's matchday six of the UEFA Champions League this midweek and we can bring you the fixtures and standings which will decide who qualifies for the knockout stages.

Fixtures will take place on 7th/8th December.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Group A - Tuesday 7th December

17:45 PSG v Club Brugge

17:45 Red Bull Leipzig v Manchester City

Group B - Tuesday 7th December

20:00 AC Milan v Liverpool

20:00 FC Porto v Atletico Madrid

Group C - Tuesday 7th December

20:00 Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas

20:00 Ajax v Sporting

Group D - Tuesday 7th December

20:00 Real Madrid v Inter Milan

20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E - Wednesday 8th December

20:00 Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv

20:00 Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Group F - Wednesday 8th December

20:00 Atalanta v Villareal

20:00 Manchester United v Young Boys

Group G - Wednesday 8th December

20:00 Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla

20:00 Wolfsburg v Lille

Group H - Wednesday 8th December

17:45 Juventus v Malmo

17:45 Zenit v Chelsea

