UEFA Champions League Fixtures And Standings - UCL Matchday Six
It's matchday six of the UEFA Champions League this midweek and we can bring you the fixtures and standings which will decide who qualifies for the knockout stages.
Fixtures will take place on 7th/8th December.
Group A - Tuesday 7th December
17:45 PSG v Club Brugge
17:45 Red Bull Leipzig v Manchester City
Group B - Tuesday 7th December
20:00 AC Milan v Liverpool
20:00 FC Porto v Atletico Madrid
Group C - Tuesday 7th December
20:00 Borussia Dortmund v Besiktas
20:00 Ajax v Sporting
Group D - Tuesday 7th December
20:00 Real Madrid v Inter Milan
20:00 Shakhtar Donetsk v Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E - Wednesday 8th December
20:00 Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv
20:00 Bayern Munich v Barcelona
Group F - Wednesday 8th December
20:00 Atalanta v Villareal
20:00 Manchester United v Young Boys
Group G - Wednesday 8th December
20:00 Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla
20:00 Wolfsburg v Lille
Group H - Wednesday 8th December
17:45 Juventus v Malmo
17:45 Zenit v Chelsea
