UEFA Champions League Fixtures / Results - Round Of 16 - February 15th/16th/22nd/23rd

The UEFA Champions League resumes this week with the first leg matches in the round of 16 and we can bring you the details of the fixtures and schedule.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Liverpool cruised through the group stages finishing top of the table after becoming the first English team to win all six of the matches at this stage of the competition.

They will face a tricky tie against Inter Milan and will travel to play the first leg at the San Siro on Wednesday.

There are some other mouthwatering clashes with PSG v Real Madrid the standout fixture.

Here are the details:

UCL Fixtures & Schedule

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

8:00pm Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid

8:00pm Sporting CP v Manchester City

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

8:00pm Inter Milan v Liverpool

8:00pm Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

8:00pm Chelsea v Lille

8:00pm Villarreal v Juventus

Wednesday, 23rd February 2023

8:00pm Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

8:00pm Benfica v Ajax

*all times are GMT

