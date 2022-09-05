Skip to main content

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September

Details of all the Matchday 1 fixtures for this coming week.

Liverpool travel to Italy to kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in what looks like a tricky encounter against the Serie A league leaders Napoli.

The matchday 1 fixtures have already thrown up a few mouthwatering clashes with Celtic hosting Real Madrid, PSG facing Juventus in France, and Bayern Munich travelling to the San Siro to face Milan.

Here are all the details:

Champions League

Tuesday, 6th September

Group E

5:45pm      GNK Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

8:00pm     RB Salzburg v Milan

Group F

8:00pm     Celtic v Real Madrid

8:00pm     RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

5:45pm     Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen

8:00pm     Sevilla v Manchester City

Group H

8:00pm     PSG v Juventus

Scroll to Continue

Read More

8:00pm     Benfica v Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, 7th September

Group A

5:45pm     Ajax v Rangers

8:00pm    Napoli v Liverpool

Group B

8:00pm     Atletico Madrid v FC Porto

8:00pm     Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen

Group C

8:00pm     Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen

8:00pm     Inter Milan v Bayern Munich

Group D

5:45pm     Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP

8:00pm     Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester CityChelseaTottenham Hotspur

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Liverpool Will Be 'More Than Willing' to Offer Firmino New Deal Claims Pundit

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Van Dijk Should Have Got a Straight Red' for Onana Challenge - Pundit

By Matty Orme
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Graeme Souness Tries To Provoke Mohamed Salah With Liverpool Contract Criticism

By Neil Andrew
Jake Cain
Match Coverage

Liverpool U21 2-2 Manchester United U21 Match Report | Premier League 2

By Neil Andrew
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th

By Neil Andrew