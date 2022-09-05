UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September

Liverpool travel to Italy to kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in what looks like a tricky encounter against the Serie A league leaders Napoli.

The matchday 1 fixtures have already thrown up a few mouthwatering clashes with Celtic hosting Real Madrid, PSG facing Juventus in France, and Bayern Munich travelling to the San Siro to face Milan.

Here are all the details:

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuesday, 6th September

Group E

5:45pm GNK Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea

8:00pm RB Salzburg v Milan

Group F

8:00pm Celtic v Real Madrid

8:00pm RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

5:45pm Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen

8:00pm Sevilla v Manchester City

Group H

8:00pm PSG v Juventus

8:00pm Benfica v Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, 7th September

Group A

5:45pm Ajax v Rangers

8:00pm Napoli v Liverpool

Group B

8:00pm Atletico Madrid v FC Porto

8:00pm Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen

Group C

8:00pm Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen

8:00pm Inter Milan v Bayern Munich

Group D

5:45pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP

8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille

