UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September
Liverpool travel to Italy to kick off their Champions League campaign on Wednesday in what looks like a tricky encounter against the Serie A league leaders Napoli.
The matchday 1 fixtures have already thrown up a few mouthwatering clashes with Celtic hosting Real Madrid, PSG facing Juventus in France, and Bayern Munich travelling to the San Siro to face Milan.
Here are all the details:
Tuesday, 6th September
Group E
5:45pm GNK Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea
8:00pm RB Salzburg v Milan
Group F
8:00pm Celtic v Real Madrid
8:00pm RB Leipzig v Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G
5:45pm Borussia Dortmund v FC Copenhagen
8:00pm Sevilla v Manchester City
Group H
8:00pm PSG v Juventus
8:00pm Benfica v Maccabi Haifa
Wednesday, 7th September
Group A
5:45pm Ajax v Rangers
8:00pm Napoli v Liverpool
Group B
8:00pm Atletico Madrid v FC Porto
8:00pm Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen
Group C
8:00pm Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen
8:00pm Inter Milan v Bayern Munich
Group D
5:45pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting CP
8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille
