UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September

IMAGO / ANP

Details of all the Matchday 2 fixtures and results for this coming week.
Liverpool must bounce back from their matchday one defeat against Napoli when they host Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds were beaten 4-1 by the Serie A leaders who will now travel to face Rangers in Glasgow.

There are some enticing matchday 2 fixtures with the stand-out being Bayern Munich hosting Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

Champions League Trophy

Tuesday, 13th September

Group A

8:00pm  Liverpool v Ajax

8:00pm  Rangers v Napoli

Group B

8:00pm  Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid

8:00pm  FC Porto v Club Brugge

Group C

5:45pm  Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan

8:00pm  Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Group D

5:45pm  Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm  Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday, 14th September

Group E

5:45pm AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb

8:00pm Chelsea v RB Salzburg

Group F

5:45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic

8:00pm Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

Group G

8:00pm FC Copenhagen v Sevilla

8:00pm Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Group H

8:00pm Juventus v Benfica

8:00pm Maccabi Haifa v PSG

