UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September

Liverpool must bounce back from their matchday one defeat against Napoli when they host Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds were beaten 4-1 by the Serie A leaders who will now travel to face Rangers in Glasgow.

There are some enticing matchday 2 fixtures with the stand-out being Bayern Munich hosting Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Tuesday, 13th September

Group A

8:00pm Liverpool v Ajax

8:00pm Rangers v Napoli

Group B

8:00pm Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid

8:00pm FC Porto v Club Brugge

Group C

5:45pm Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan

8:00pm Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Group D

5:45pm Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt

Wednesday, 14th September

Group E

5:45pm AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb

8:00pm Chelsea v RB Salzburg

Group F

5:45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic

8:00pm Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

Group G

8:00pm FC Copenhagen v Sevilla

8:00pm Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Group H

8:00pm Juventus v Benfica

8:00pm Maccabi Haifa v PSG

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |