UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September
Liverpool must bounce back from their matchday one defeat against Napoli when they host Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Reds were beaten 4-1 by the Serie A leaders who will now travel to face Rangers in Glasgow.
There are some enticing matchday 2 fixtures with the stand-out being Bayern Munich hosting Barcelona at the Allianz Arena.
Tuesday, 13th September
Group A
8:00pm Liverpool v Ajax
8:00pm Rangers v Napoli
Group B
8:00pm Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid
8:00pm FC Porto v Club Brugge
Group C
5:45pm Viktoria Plzen v Inter Milan
8:00pm Bayern Munich v Barcelona
Group D
5:45pm Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur
8:00pm Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt
Wednesday, 14th September
Group E
5:45pm AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb
8:00pm Chelsea v RB Salzburg
Group F
5:45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic
8:00pm Real Madrid v RB Leipzig
Group G
8:00pm FC Copenhagen v Sevilla
8:00pm Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
Group H
8:00pm Juventus v Benfica
8:00pm Maccabi Haifa v PSG
