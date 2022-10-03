UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Fixtures, Schedule & Results - 4th & 5th October
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be looking to build on their last-gasp victory against Ajax on matchday 2 of the Champions League.
Joel Matip's 89th-minute winner was enough to give the Reds the victory against the Eredivisie champions and put Liverpool in a much stronger position in Group A.
Liverpool face Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday in another must-win game with Ajax hosting Napoli.
The matches of the round look to be Inter playing Barcelona at the San Siro and Chelsea hosting AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.
Tuesday, 4th October
Group A
8:00pm Liverpool v Rangers
8:00pm Ajax v Napoli
Group B
8:00pm FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen
8:00pm Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid
Group C
5:45pm Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen
8:00pm Inter Milan v Barcelona
Group D
5:45pm Marseille v Sporting CP
8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday, 5th October
Group E
5:45pm RB Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb
8:00pm Chelsea v AC Milan
Group F
5:45pm RB Leipzig v Celtic
8:00pm Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk
Group G
8:00pm Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund
8:00pm Manchester City v FC Copenhagen
Group H
8:00pm Benfica v PSG
8:00pm Juventus v Maccabi Haifa
