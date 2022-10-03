Skip to main content

UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Fixtures, Schedule & Results - 4th & 5th October

Details of all the Matchday 3 fixtures, schedule and results for this coming week.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be looking to build on their last-gasp victory against Ajax on matchday 2 of the Champions League.

Joel Matip's 89th-minute winner was enough to give the Reds the victory against the Eredivisie champions and put Liverpool in a much stronger position in Group A.

Liverpool face Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday in another must-win game with Ajax hosting Napoli.

The matches of the round look to be Inter playing Barcelona at the San Siro and Chelsea hosting AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Champions League

Tuesday, 4th October

Group A

8:00pm     Liverpool v Rangers

8:00pm     Ajax v Napoli

Group B

8:00pm     FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen

8:00pm     Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid

Group C

5:45pm     Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen 

8:00pm     Inter Milan v Barcelona

Group D

5:45pm      Marseille v Sporting CP

Scroll to Continue

Read More

8:00pm      Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5th October

Group E

5:45pm     RB Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb

8:00pm     Chelsea v AC Milan

Group F

5:45pm     RB Leipzig v Celtic

8:00pm     Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

8:00pm     Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

8:00pm     Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Group H

8:00pm      Benfica v PSG

8:00pm      Juventus v Maccabi Haifa 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolReal Madrid

Schedule

Sepp van den Berg
News

On Loan Liverpool Player Suffers Nasty Looking Ankle Injury

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
News

Liverpool Injury List: Latest On Current Injuries In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

By Neil Andrew
Florentino Perez
News

Real Madrid President Cites Liverpool As A Reason Why Football Needs A Super League

By Neil Andrew
Anfield
Opinions

What Is Going Wrong At Liverpool?

By Damon Carr
Manchester City Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Liverpool Fans React To Manchester City Beating Manchester United 4-0 At Half-Time

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'We Will Get There' | Virgil van Dijk Speaks About Liverpool Form

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Want Jude Bellingham To Sign New Deal With Staggering Release Clause

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Five Liverpool Players Who Could Be In Contention For A Start Against Rangers

By Neil Andrew