UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Fixtures, Schedule & Results - 4th & 5th October

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will be looking to build on their last-gasp victory against Ajax on matchday 2 of the Champions League.

Joel Matip's 89th-minute winner was enough to give the Reds the victory against the Eredivisie champions and put Liverpool in a much stronger position in Group A.

Liverpool face Rangers at Anfield on Tuesday in another must-win game with Ajax hosting Napoli.

The matches of the round look to be Inter playing Barcelona at the San Siro and Chelsea hosting AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tuesday, 4th October

Group A

8:00pm Liverpool v Rangers

8:00pm Ajax v Napoli

Group B

8:00pm FC Porto v Bayer Leverkusen

8:00pm Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid

Group C

5:45pm Bayern Munich v Viktoria Plzen

8:00pm Inter Milan v Barcelona

Group D

5:45pm Marseille v Sporting CP

8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5th October

Group E

5:45pm RB Salzburg v Dinamo Zagreb

8:00pm Chelsea v AC Milan

Group F

5:45pm RB Leipzig v Celtic

8:00pm Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

8:00pm Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

8:00pm Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

Group H

8:00pm Benfica v PSG

8:00pm Juventus v Maccabi Haifa

