UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

Liverpool will be looking to continue their positive momentum in the Champions League when they take on Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team could move to nine points with a victory with two games remaining but it won't be easy in what will be a lively atmosphere.

Darwin Nunez will be looking to continue on the goal trail after scoring at the weekend against Arsenal. IMAGO / PA Images

Tuesday, 11th October

Group E

8:00pm Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg

8:00pm Milan v Chelsea

Group F

8:00pm Celtic v RB Salzburg

8:00pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Group G

5:45pm FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City

8:00pm Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla

Group H

5:45pm Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

8:00pm PSG V Benfica

Wednesday, 12th October

Group A

5:45pm Napoli v Ajax

8:00pm Rangers v Liverpool

Group B

5:45pm Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge

8:00pm Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto

Group C

8:00pm Barcelona v Inter Milan

8:00pm Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich

Group D

8:00pm Sporting CP v Marseille

8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt

