UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October

IMAGO / Xinhua

Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool will be looking to continue their positive momentum in the Champions League when they take on Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team could move to nine points with a victory with two games remaining but it won't be easy in what will be a lively atmosphere.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez will be looking to continue on the goal trail after scoring at the weekend against Arsenal.

Tuesday, 11th October

Group E

8:00pm   Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg

8:00pm   Milan v Chelsea    

Group F

8:00pm   Celtic v RB Salzburg

8:00pm   Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

Group G

5:45pm    FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City

8:00pm   Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla

Group H

5:45pm   Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

8:00pm   PSG V Benfica

Wednesday, 12th October

Group A

5:45pm   Napoli v Ajax

8:00pm   Rangers v Liverpool

Group B

5:45pm    Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge

8:00pm   Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto

Group C

8:00pm   Barcelona v Inter Milan

8:00pm   Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich

Group D

8:00pm   Sporting CP v Marseille

8:00pm   Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt

