UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Liverpool will be looking to continue their positive momentum in the Champions League when they take on Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp's team could move to nine points with a victory with two games remaining but it won't be easy in what will be a lively atmosphere.
Tuesday, 11th October
Group E
8:00pm Dinamo Zagreb v RB Salzburg
8:00pm Milan v Chelsea
Group F
8:00pm Celtic v RB Salzburg
8:00pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid
Group G
5:45pm FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City
8:00pm Borussia Dortmund v Sevilla
Group H
5:45pm Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus
8:00pm PSG V Benfica
Wednesday, 12th October
Group A
5:45pm Napoli v Ajax
8:00pm Rangers v Liverpool
Group B
5:45pm Atletico Madrid v Club Brugge
8:00pm Bayer Leverkusen v FC Porto
Group C
8:00pm Barcelona v Inter Milan
8:00pm Viktoria Plzen v Bayern Munich
Group D
8:00pm Sporting CP v Marseille
8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt
