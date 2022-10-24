UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October

Liverpool approach matchday 5 of the Champions League and a visit to Ajax knowing that a draw will see them through to the last 16.

Jurgen Klopp’s team got off to the worst possible start in Group A losing 4-1 in Napoli and have bounced back with three successive wins.

The Reds just need to avoid defeat to ensure a safe passage into the round of 16 which would be a much needed boost after a poor start to the season.

A Mohamed Salah hattrick helped Liverpool to a 7-1 win against Rangers. IMAGO / PA Images

Tuesday, 25th October

Group E

5:45pm RB Salzburg v Chelsea

8:00pm Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan

Group F

8:00pm Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk

8:00pm RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

Group G

5:45pm Sevilla v FC Copenhagen

8:00pm Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

Group H

8:00pm PSG v Maccabi Haifa

8:00pm Benfica v Juventus

Wednesday, 26th October

Group A

8:00pm Ajax v Liverpool

8:00pm Napoli v Rangers

Group B

5:45pm Club Brugge v FC Porto

8:00pm Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Group C

5:45pm Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen

8:00pm Barcelona v Bayern Munich

Group D

8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille

8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP

