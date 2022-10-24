UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 Fixtures & Results - 25th to 26th October
Liverpool approach matchday 5 of the Champions League and a visit to Ajax knowing that a draw will see them through to the last 16.
Jurgen Klopp’s team got off to the worst possible start in Group A losing 4-1 in Napoli and have bounced back with three successive wins.
The Reds just need to avoid defeat to ensure a safe passage into the round of 16 which would be a much needed boost after a poor start to the season.
Tuesday, 25th October
Group E
5:45pm RB Salzburg v Chelsea
8:00pm Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan
Group F
8:00pm Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk
8:00pm RB Leipzig v Real Madrid
Group G
5:45pm Sevilla v FC Copenhagen
8:00pm Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City
Group H
8:00pm PSG v Maccabi Haifa
8:00pm Benfica v Juventus
Wednesday, 26th October
Group A
8:00pm Ajax v Liverpool
8:00pm Napoli v Rangers
Group B
5:45pm Club Brugge v FC Porto
8:00pm Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen
Group C
5:45pm Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen
8:00pm Barcelona v Bayern Munich
Group D
8:00pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille
8:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP
