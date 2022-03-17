UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw - When Is It And Where To Watch / Live Stream
The draw for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals takes place on Friday and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch it.
Champions League Quarter Finalists
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Villarreal
When Is The Draw?
The draw will take place at 11am (GMT) on Friday, 18th March at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.
Read More
How Will The Draw Work?
The draw will be an open one meaning that teams from the same country can play each other from the quarter-final onwards.
The semi-final draw will also take place at the same time.
How To Watch The Draw
The draw can be streamed on the official UEFA.com website HERE.
For viewers in the UK, it can also be watched on BT Sport or via the BT Sport app.
When Will Matches Be Played?
Quarter-final first legs will be played on 5th/6th April with the return legs on 12th/13th April.
The semi-final first legs will take place on 26th/27th April with the second legs on 3rd/4th May.
The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.
