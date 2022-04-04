UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 5th/6th/12th/13th

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League has now reached the quarter-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

Liverpool travel to Portugal on Tuesday for the first leg of their quarter-final to take on Benfica who knocked Ajax out in the Round of 16.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to bring a lead back to Anfield for the return leg a week on Wednesday.

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

First Leg Matches

Tuesday, 5th April 2022

8:00pm Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

8:00pm Benfica v Liverpool

Wednesday, 6th April 2022

8:00pm Chelsea v Real Madrid

8:00pm Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Second Leg Matches

Tuesday, 12th April 2022

8:00pm Bayern Munich v Villarreal

8:00pm Real Madrid v Chelsea

Wednesday, 13th April 2022

8:00pm Atletico Madrid v Manchester City

8:00pm Liverpool v Benfica

*all times are UK time (BST)

Semi-Final Draw

The draw for the semi-final has already been made and the details are as follows:

Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid

Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich

The semi-final first legs will take place on 26th/27th April with the second legs on 3rd/4th May.

