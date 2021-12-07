UEFA Champions League Results & Final Standings - Group A to D

Tuesday night saw the conclusion of Champions League groups A to D and we can now bring you the results and final standings.

It was an enthralling night of Champions League action once again and tomorrow will see the conclusion of the group stages.

The winners and runners up from groups E to H tomorrow will join the eight teams that qualified on Tuesday.

Group A

PSG 4-1 Club Brugge

RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City

Group B

FC Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid

Milan 1-2 Liverpool

Group C

Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas

Group D

Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 FC Sheriff Tiraspol

Fixtures - Wednesday 8th December

Here are the fixtures for the remaining group games which will take place on Wednesday evening.

Group E

20:00 Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv

20:00 Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Group F

20:00 Atalanta v Villareal

20:00 Manchester United v Young Boys

Group G

20:00 Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla

20:00 Wolfsburg v Lille

Group H

17:45 Juventus v Malmo

17:45 Zenit v Chelsea

