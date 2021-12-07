UEFA Champions League Results & Final Standings - Group A to D
Tuesday night saw the conclusion of Champions League groups A to D and we can now bring you the results and final standings.
It was an enthralling night of Champions League action once again and tomorrow will see the conclusion of the group stages.
The winners and runners up from groups E to H tomorrow will join the eight teams that qualified on Tuesday.
Group A
PSG 4-1 Club Brugge
RB Leipzig 2-1 Manchester City
Group B
FC Porto 1-3 Atletico Madrid
Milan 1-2 Liverpool
Group C
Ajax 4-2 Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Besiktas
Group D
Real Madrid 2-0 Inter Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 FC Sheriff Tiraspol
Fixtures - Wednesday 8th December
Here are the fixtures for the remaining group games which will take place on Wednesday evening.
Group E
20:00 Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv
20:00 Bayern Munich v Barcelona
Group F
20:00 Atalanta v Villareal
20:00 Manchester United v Young Boys
Group G
20:00 Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla
20:00 Wolfsburg v Lille
Group H
17:45 Juventus v Malmo
17:45 Zenit v Chelsea
