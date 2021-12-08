UEFA Champions League Results & Final Standings - Group E to H
Wednesday night saw what was meant to be the conclusion of the Champions League group stages and we can now bring you the results and standings from Groups E to H.
After Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Ajax, Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Inter Milan qualified on Tuesday, we look at who has joined them in the last 16.
There is still one matter to be decided however as the Atalanta versus Villareal game was unable to go ahead due to inclement weather conditions.
That game has now been rescheduled for tomorrow.
It is sure to be a star studded lineup when the competition resumes in February 2022.
When is the Champions League draw?
The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday, December 13 at 11am UK time in Nyon, Switzerland.
Results & Final Standings
Here are the results & standings of Groups E to H.
Group E
20:00 Benfica 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv
20:00 Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona
Group F
20:00 Atalanta P-P Villareal
20:00 Manchester United 1-1 Young Boys
Group G
20:00 Red Bull Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla
20:00 Wolfsburg 1-3 Lille
Group H
17:45 Juventus 1-0 Malmo
17:45 Zenit 3-3 Chelsea
