UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Draw Who Can Liverpool Face - When & Where To Watch
There are a few surprise names to make the Round of 16 this year but mostly it's the same familiar foes.
The draw will contain the following Napoli, Liverpool, Porto, Club Brugge, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Tottenham, Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica, and PSG.
Liverpool, despite some late heroics in a 2-0 defeat of Napoli finished second in their group so will now have the chance to face some European giants. There are four possibilities for Jurgen Klopp's men.
Champions Liverpool In 2019
After PSG failed to top the group Liverpool fans will be relieved to see Benfica take their spot.
Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be an intimidating possibility so most Liverpool fans will be hoping for either Porto or Benfica.
A mouthwatering replay of last year's final with Real Madrid would provide an opportunity for redemption though that many will relish.
Real Madrid Defend The Title
Bayern Munich who topped the supposed "Group of Death" would also offer some must-see TV. Bayern are also among the favorites to win it all.
When Is The Draw?
The draw will take place on Monday Nov 7th at 11am BST (6am US ET) at UEFA’s House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.
Where Can I Watch?
In the UK BT Sport 1 will provide TV coverage
In the US Paramount+ will provide TV coverage
We will post the results immediately following the draw on LFCTransferRoom
