UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Draw LIVE

The draw for the Champions League semi-finals takes place from UEFA Headquarters in Switzerland on Friday morning from 11 am GMT and LFCTR will be bringing you live updates.

The semi-final draw will take place after the matches for the quarter-finals have been drawn out so teams will be able to plot their route to the final.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

Champions League Quarter Finalists

Liverpool

Manchester City

Chelsea

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Villarreal

Champions League Semi-Final Draw

v

v

To see details of the quarter-final draw, please kick HERE.

When Will Matches Be Played?

Quarter-final first legs will be played on 5th/6th April with the return legs on 12th/13th April.

The semi-final first legs will take place on 26th/27th April with the second legs on 3rd/4th May.

The Champions League final will take place on Saturday, 28th May in Paris.

