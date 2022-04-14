Skip to main content
UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 26th/27th & May 3rd/4th

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League has now reached the semi-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.

Liverpool came through their quarter-final tie against Benfica winning 6-4 on aggregate after two very entertaining encounters.

They will now face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final who were surprise winners against Bayern Munich after they nicked a late equaliser at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.

In the other semi-final, Manchester City will face off against Real Madrid after both teams survived gruelling quarter-final ties against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

Champions League Trophy

Semi-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Here are the details of the semi-final fixtures:

First Leg Matches

Tuesday, 26th April 2022

8:00pm     Manchester City v Real Madrid

Wednesday, 27th April 2022

8:00pm     Liverpool v Villarreal

Second Leg Matches

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022

8:00pm     Villarreal v Liverpool

Wednesday, 4th May 2022

8:00pm     Real Madrid v Manchester City

