UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 26th/27th & May 3rd/4th
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League has now reached the semi-final stages and we can bring you the details of the fixtures, schedule, and results for those matches.
Liverpool came through their quarter-final tie against Benfica winning 6-4 on aggregate after two very entertaining encounters.
They will now face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final who were surprise winners against Bayern Munich after they nicked a late equaliser at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.
In the other semi-final, Manchester City will face off against Real Madrid after both teams survived gruelling quarter-final ties against Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.
Semi-Finals Fixtures & Schedule
Here are the details of the semi-final fixtures:
Read More
First Leg Matches
Tuesday, 26th April 2022
8:00pm Manchester City v Real Madrid
Wednesday, 27th April 2022
8:00pm Liverpool v Villarreal
Second Leg Matches
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022
8:00pm Villarreal v Liverpool
Wednesday, 4th May 2022
8:00pm Real Madrid v Manchester City
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Benfica | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino Double Sees Reds Through In Entertaining Encounter
- Leaked: More Images Of Liverpool's Away Kit For 2022/23 Season Emerge Online
- Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'He Has A Big Career Ahead Of Him' | Darwin Nunez | UEFA Champions League
- Liverpool Set To Go Above Manchester United In Forbes List After Overtaking FSG Owned Boston Red Sox
- Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool: Match Highlights
- Report: Mohamed Salah 'Close' To Agreeing New Liverpool Deal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok