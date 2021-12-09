UEFA Champions League Top Scorers - 2021/22
As the curtain comes down on the Champions League group stages this week, we look at the current standings for the top scorers in the competition.
Last season Erling Haaland was top scorer with 10 goals and that tally has already been reached this season.
Ajax have started their Champions League campaign brilliantly with six wins out of six. Striker Sebastien Haller has been a huge driver behind the team's success and is top scorer in the competition with ten goals.
Top scorer from the 2019/20 competition Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich is in second place with nine goals.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku are tied in third place with seven goals.
|Player
|Team
|Number of goals
Sebastian Haller
Ajax
10
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
9
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
7
Christopher Nkunku
Red Bull Leipzig
7
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
6
Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich
5
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
5
Lionel Messi
PSG
5
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
5
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
4
Pedro Goncalves
Sporting CP
4
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
4
