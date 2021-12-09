Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
UEFA Champions League Top Scorers - 2021/22

Author:

As the curtain comes down on the Champions League group stages this week, we look at the current standings for the top scorers in the competition.

Last season Erling Haaland was top scorer with 10 goals and that tally has already been reached this season.

Ajax have started their Champions League campaign brilliantly with six wins out of six. Striker Sebastien Haller has been a huge driver behind the team's success and is top scorer in the competition with ten goals.

Sebastien Haller

Top scorer from the 2019/20 competition Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich is in second place with nine goals.

Read More

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku are tied in third place with seven goals.

UEFA Champions League Top Scorer 2021/22

Uefa.com

PlayerTeamNumber of goals

Sebastian Haller

Ajax

10

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich

9

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

7

Christopher Nkunku

Red Bull Leipzig

7

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

6

Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich

5

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid

5

Lionel Messi

PSG

5

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City

5

Kylian Mbappe

PSG

4

Pedro Goncalves

Sporting CP

4

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

4

