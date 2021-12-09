UEFA Champions League Top Scorers - 2021/22

As the curtain comes down on the Champions League group stages this week, we look at the current standings for the top scorers in the competition.

Last season Erling Haaland was top scorer with 10 goals and that tally has already been reached this season.

Ajax have started their Champions League campaign brilliantly with six wins out of six. Striker Sebastien Haller has been a huge driver behind the team's success and is top scorer in the competition with ten goals.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Top scorer from the 2019/20 competition Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich is in second place with nine goals.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku are tied in third place with seven goals.

Player Team Number of goals Sebastian Haller Ajax 10 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 9 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 Christopher Nkunku Red Bull Leipzig 7 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 6 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 5 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 5 Lionel Messi PSG 5 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 5 Kylian Mbappe PSG 4 Pedro Goncalves Sporting CP 4 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4

