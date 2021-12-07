UEFA Champions League: Who Qualified For The Last 16 On Tuesday Plus Wednesday Fixtures?
Tuesday night saw the conclusion of Champions League groups A to D and we can now bring you the teams to have qualified for the knockout stages.
The top two teams from each group progress to the last 16 of the competition with the third placed team in each group now moving to the qualifying stages of the Europa League.
Group A
Winners - Manchester City
Runners Up - PSG
Europa League Place - Red Bull Leipzig
Group B
Winners - Liverpool
Runners Up - Atletico Madrid
Europa League Place - FC Porto
Group C
Winners - Ajax
Runners Up - Sporting
Europa League Place - Borussia Dortmund
Group D
Winners - Real Madrid
Runners Up - Inter
Europa League Place - Sheriff
Fixtures - Wednesday 8th December
Here are the fixtures for the remaining group games which will take place on Wednesday evening.
Group E
20:00 Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv
20:00 Bayern Munich v Barcelona
Group F
20:00 Atalanta v Villareal
20:00 Manchester United v Young Boys
Group G
20:00 Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla
20:00 Wolfsburg v Lille
Group H
17:45 Juventus v Malmo
17:45 Zenit v Chelsea
