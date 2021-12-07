UEFA Champions League: Who Qualified For The Last 16 On Tuesday Plus Wednesday Fixtures?

Tuesday night saw the conclusion of Champions League groups A to D and we can now bring you the teams to have qualified for the knockout stages.

The top two teams from each group progress to the last 16 of the competition with the third placed team in each group now moving to the qualifying stages of the Europa League.

Group A

Winners - Manchester City

Runners Up - PSG

Europa League Place - Red Bull Leipzig

Group B

Winners - Liverpool

Runners Up - Atletico Madrid

Europa League Place - FC Porto

Group C

Winners - Ajax

Runners Up - Sporting

Europa League Place - Borussia Dortmund

Group D

Winners - Real Madrid

Runners Up - Inter

Europa League Place - Sheriff

Fixtures - Wednesday 8th December

Here are the fixtures for the remaining group games which will take place on Wednesday evening.

Group E

20:00 Benfica v Dynamo Kyiv

20:00 Bayern Munich v Barcelona

Group F

20:00 Atalanta v Villareal

20:00 Manchester United v Young Boys

Group G

20:00 Red Bull Salzburg v Sevilla

20:00 Wolfsburg v Lille

Group H

17:45 Juventus v Malmo

17:45 Zenit v Chelsea

