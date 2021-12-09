UEFA Europa League 2021/22 - Who Has Qualified For Round Of 32? When Is The Draw?

Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
UEFA Europa League 2021/22 - Who Has Qualified For The Knockout Stages? Format Explained & Draw Details

Author:

The UEFA Europa League group stages for the 2021/22 season were brought to a conclusion on Thursday evening and we can bring you the list of the 32 teams who have qualified for the knockout stages.

Europa League Trophy

Who Will Play In The Europa League Playoffs?

The runners up in the Europa League groups will play off against the eight teams who are dropping into the competition from the Champions League to earn a place in the round of 16.

The Europa League group runners up will be the seeded teams and therefore will play the 2nd leg at home.

Champions League Teams Dropping To Europa League (Pot 2)

  • Red Bull Leipzig
  • FC Porto
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • FC Sheriff Tiraspol
  • Barcelona
  • Atalanta
  • Sevilla
  • FC Zenit

Europa League Runners Up (Pot 1)

  • Rangers
  • Real Sociedad
  • Napoli
  • Olympiacos
  • Lazio
  • Braga
  • Betis
  • Dinamo

When Does The Draw Take Place?

The draw for the playoff games will take place on Monday, 13th December 2021 in Switzerland at 11am UK time.

When Will The Playoff Matches Take Place?

The matches will be played over two legs on the 17th and 24th February 2022.

Who has Qualified For The Round Of 16?

The Europa League group winners qualify directly for the round of 16 and will be joined by the winners from the playoff games.

  • Olympique Lyonnais
  • AS Monaco
  • Spartak Moscow
  • Eintracht Frankfurt
  • Galatasaray
  • FK Crvena zvezda
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • West Ham United

When Will The Matches For Round of 16 Take Place?

The matches will be played over two legs on the 10th and 17th March 2022.

Here are the results from Matchweek 6:

Group A

5.45pm Olympique Lyonnais 1-1 Rangers

5.45pm Sparta Prague 2-0 Brondby

Group B

5.45pm Real Sociedad 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

5.45pm SK Sturm Graz 1-1 AS Monaco

Group C

5.45pm Legia Warsaw 0-1 Spartak Moscow

5.45pm Napoli 3-2 Leicester City

Group D

5.45pm Fenerbahce 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

5.45pm Royal Antwerp FC 1-0 Olympiacos

Group E

8.00pm Lazio 0-0 Galatasaray

8.00pm Olympique de Marseille 1-0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Group F

8.00pm Ludogorets Razgrad 0-0 FC Midtjylland

8.00pm Sporting Braga 1-1 FK Crvena zvezda

Group G

8.00pm Celtic 3-2 Real Betis

8.00pm Ferencvarosi TC 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Group H

8.00pm KRC Genk 0-1 SK Rapid Wien

8.00pm West Ham United 0-1 GNK Dinamo Zagreb

Europa League Trophy
